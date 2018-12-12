Exciting prospects Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones sign new Lancashire deals

Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones have extended their contracts with Lancashire County Cricket Club until the end of the 2020 season.

All-rounder Bohannon made his Red Rose debut in all three formats this summer and was named the Club’s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

He made a matchwinning 78 not out against Worcestershire at Southport and played in the last five Specsavers County Championship matches, scoring two half-centuries in his 255 runs and claimed five wickets.

The 21-year-old from Bolton signed his first professional contact ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Jones, aged 23, made his Lancashire debut in 2016 against Surrey and hit his maiden First Class century in his third match against Middlesex that year.

The Warrington-born batsman played a crucial role in the side that was victorious at Second XI T20 Finals Day this summer.

Both players are products ofthe club’s academy.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple added: “We’re delighted that both Josh and Rob have agreed contract extensions with the Club.

“Josh enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2018 and impressed everyone with his performances in the latter stages of the season.

“He’s an exciting young player with a good technique and has all the attributes to become a very good cricketer in the next couple of years.

“Rob performed strongly for the Second XI last year and earned his opportunity in the first team at the end of the season.

“His 68 in the first innings against Hampshire showed what he’s capable of, and whilst he hasn’t played as much First-Class cricket as he would have liked over the last two seasons he is absolutely desperate to get an opportunity next year.

“They are both exciting young players with a lot of potential and we’re looking forward to seeing how they develop in the next couple of years.”