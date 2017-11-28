Blackpool to stage Lancashire Thunder Roses clash in 2018 Super League

Blackpool Cricket Club will stage a Roses match in cricket’s Kia Super League next season.

Lancashire Thunder will face Yorkshire Diamonds at Stanley Park on Tuesday, August 14.

It will be the penultimate match of the 10-game women’s elite competition, paving the way for finals day at Sussex CCC on August 27.

The competition has been expanded for next season, with all six clubs playing each other home and away.

Fixtures have also been confirmed for the 2018 T20 Blast, in which Lancashire Lightning will start their campaign at home to Worcestershire Rapids on July 5.

The Lightning and Thunder will twice play on the same day next season in double headers at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire Lightning T20 Blast fixtures for 2018 (all home matches at Emirates Old Trafford)

Thursday July 5: Worcestershire Rapids (home)

Friday July 6: Derbyshire Falcons (away, 3aaa County Ground)

Sunday July 8: Northants Steelbacks (home)

Saturday July 14 : Derbyshire Falcons (home)

Wednesday July 18: Leicestershire Foxes (away, Fischer County Ground)

Friday July 20: Yorkshire Vikings (home)

Friday July 27: Notts Outlaws (away, Trent Bridge)

Sunday July 29: Worcestershire Rapids (away, New Road)

Friday August 3: Leicestershire Foxes (home)

Tuesday August 7: Durham Jets (home)

Thursday August 9: Yorkshire Vikings (away, Emerald Headingley)

Friday August 10: Birmingham Bears (home)

Sunday August 12: Durham Jets (away, Emirates Riverside)

Wednesday August 15 : Birmingham Bears (away, Edgbaston)

Lancashire Thunder’s Kia Super League fixtures for 2018

Sunday July 22: Loughborough Lightning (home, Liverpool CC)

Friday July 27: Yorkshire Diamonds (away, Emerald Headingley)

Sunday July 29: Southern Vipers (home, Southport and Birkdale CC)

Tuesday July 31: Surrey Stars (away, Kia Oval)

Friday August 3: Western Storm (home, Emirates Old Trafford)

Tuesday August 7: Surrey Stars (home, Emirates Old Trafford)

Thursday August 9: Western Storm (away, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Saturday August 11: Loughborough Lightning (away, Loughborough)

Tuesday August 14: Yorkshire Diamonds (home, Blackpool CC)

Saturday August 18: Southern Vipers (away, Ageas Bowl)