Blackpool seamer Richard Gleeson signs for Lancashire

Lancashire Cricket Club have signed Blackpool-born Northamptonshire seamer Richard Gleeson on a three-year contract with immediate effect.

The 30 year-old came through the Lancashire system and has only been playing first-class cricket for the last three seasons after previously impressing in minor counties cricket with Cumberland, while playing for hometown club Blackpool and working for Lancashire as a cricket development officer.

His record for Northants over the last three years is impressive across all three formats. He has made 22 first-class appearances, taking 83 wickets at an average of 22, 21 List A games taking 28 wickets at an average of 29 and has taken 34 wickets from 31 T20s at an average of 23.

He made his debut for England Lions on their tour of the West Indies earlier this year, while Gleeson also played in the North-South series in Barbados in March.

Since turning professional, he has continued to make guest appearances for Blackpool, helping them to wrap up the Northern Premier League title with seven wickets in last weekend’s win at Morecambe.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “We’re really pleased to have signed Richard on a three-year contract.

“He’s a quality fast bowler and is a player that will strengthen our attack in all three formats of the game in the coming years.”

The tall right-arm bowler played a key role as Northants won the T20 Blast trophy at Edgbaston in 2016, when he took 14 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16. He also had the lowest economy rate in the competition of less than six runs per over.

Gleeson said: “I’m over the moon to have signed for Lancashire.

“Growing up in Blackpool, it was always a dream of mine to play for my boyhood county and this was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity Northants have given me over the last three years, but I feel that this is the perfect move for me at this stage of my career and I’m really looking forward to returning home and representing the Red Rose.”

Gleeson will be available for Lancashire’s final two Specsavers County Championship matches of the season as they battle relegation against Yorkshire at Headingley, starting on Monday, and Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.