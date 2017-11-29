Blackpool's Stanley Park to host Lancashire's one-day fixture

Blackpool Cricket Club's Stanley Park will host a Lancashire match in the Royal London One-Day cup in May 2018.

Lancashire will host Warwickshire at Blackpool Cricket Club's ground on Sunday, May 25.

Last year, Lancashire beat Derbyshire at Stanley Park in what was a rain affected game.

It comes after the fixtures for the new 2018 season have been revealed.

Lancashire will start the season with a home fixture in the Specsavers County Championship at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, April 13 before travelling to the reigning champions Essex a week later.

The Roses match in the Specsavers County Championship against Yorkshire starts on Sunday, July 22 at Emirates Old Trafford, just two days after the T20 Blast clash with the return fixture being Lancashire’s penultimate game of the season at Headingley.

Lancashire Lightning’s Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, which is once again split into two geographical divisions as in previous years, will start with a home fixture against Notts Outlaws at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday, May 17.

Glen Chapple’s side will finish the competition with another Roses clash against Yorkshire Vikings, again at home, on Tuesday, June 5.

The final of this year’s Royal London One-Day Cup campaign takes place on Saturday, June 30 at Lord’s.

The club will also make use of Southport and Birkdale CC's ground for the Specsavers County Championship tie against newly promoted Worcestershire.

Head Coach Glen Chapple said: “The announcement of next year’s fixtures always sharpens the focus and it’s an exciting time of the year to see who we’re playing and when.

“The players are back in training having had a break at the end of the season and we’re already looking forward to 2018. We’ve got a young and talented group of players who are all desperate to succeed and win trophies for this great club.”

The Club can also confirm that, following a significant six-figure investment, major work will be taking place on the outfield at Emirates Old Trafford at the end of the 2018 season, ahead of 2019 where the ground will host an Ashes Test along with five ICC World Cup fixtures in what will be one of the biggest years in the club’s history.

Operations Director at Lancashire, Anthony Mundy, said, “A large amount of work is required on the outfield at Emirates Old Trafford due to the vast amount of cricket that is taking place here in 2019.

"With an Ashes Test and the ICC World Cup, we’re going to have a unprecedented number of fixtures being played at the ground, and to keep up our exceptionally high outfield standards, as marked by the ECB and ICC after each fixture played, on-going work to the outfield is vital.

“We normally start our outfield renovation at the end of September after the conclusion of the last Specsavers County Championship fixture, but in 2018 we will require another month to ensure the grass is given enough time to grow before the winter, and bad weather start.”

To see Lancashire's full fixture list for the 2018 season, click here.