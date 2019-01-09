Blackpool Cricket Club sign Sri Lanka all-rounder Madushanka for title defence

Northern League champions Blackpool CC have revealed their professional for this year’s title defence.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Lahiru Dilshan Madushanka has played four one-day internationals for his country and has joined the Stanley Park club for the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old from Elahera has also represented Sri Lanka at Under-19, U23 and A team levels.

A right-handed batsman and medium fast bowler, Madushanka enjoyed a dramatic introduction to ODI cricket in February 2017, dismissing South Africa’s Faf du Plessis in his first over in Johannesberg.

Madushanka kept his place for the final two matches of the series and removed Du Plessis in each game, though the South Africans won the series 5-0.

In June of that year Madushanka played in Sri Lanka’s first ODI against Zimbabwe in Galle.

He has made 50 first-class appearances, taking 63 wickets and scoring 2,170 runs.

Madushanka has played club cricket for Bloomfield and Colombo Commandos in his homeland.

He replaces Blackpool’s 2018 professional, South African Jovaun van Wyngaardt.