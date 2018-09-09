Blackpool Cricket Club crowned Northern League champions

Blackpool Cricket Club wrapped up the Northern Premier League title in emphatic style with a 10-wicket home victory over Penrith.

It was a first league title since 2014 for the Stanley Park club and a 17th in all - more than twice as many as any other club.

Needing to win to make certain of the title, Blackpool's openers Matt Houston and Luis Reece wasted no time in securing maximum points by scoring 110 from 16 overs after the Cumbrians had been dismissed for 109 in 18.1.

Derbyshire all-rounder Reece returned to Stanley Park with an unbeaten 66, while Houston contributed 41.

Penrith had chosen to bat and their innings was held together by opener James Price with a defiant 67.

However, he couldn't find team-mates to stay with him, particularly when Blackpool seamer Matt Siddall got to work.

Siddall claimed 5-22 from 4.1 overs, his fifth five-for of the season taking him past 50 league wickets for 2018.

Only two other Penrith players reached double figures, four fell for ducks and the last five men in contributed a total of three runs. Matt Grindley and Josh Boyne took two wickets apiece, the latter dismissing the resilient Price.

Second-placed Netherfield played their part in keeping the pressure on Blackpool with a five-wicket win at Garstang.

In a match reduced to 25 overs per side, the Cumbrians sealed victory with two balls to spare at 159-5 after Garstang captain Mark Walling (54 not out) had led his side to 156-5.

It means the day ended as it had begun with Blackpool seven points clear of Netherfield at the top on 258.

Paul Danson's Blackpool side won 14 of their 22 matches and were beaten only twice.

Third-place St Annes' match against Barrow at Vernon Road was abandoned.