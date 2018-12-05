Big Bash knockout blow for Lancashire's Matt Parkinson

Lancashire leg spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of Australia's Big Bash following further scans on the stress fracture to his back.

The leg-spinner was due to join up with Melbourne Stars for the second half of the tournament but scans have revealed he is not yet ready to return to training and bowling.

The 22 year-old, who last week extended his contract with the Red Rose until 2021, enjoyed a successful 2018 and was the highest wicket-taker in the Royal London One-Day cup, taking 18 wickets, and the second-highest wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast, with 25.

Parkinson said: “It is of course disappointing to miss out on an opportunity to go and play in the Big Bash. All of my focus now must go into my ongoing rehabilitation and recovery to ensure that I am ready for the start of the English domestic season.

“I’m determined to get myself fully fit over the next couple of months and perform consistently for Lancashire in all competitions next year. Hopefully the Big Bash is an opportunity that will come around again in the future.”

Parkinson will continue his rehabilitation with further scans and assessment in January.