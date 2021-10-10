Tyson Fury goes on the attack against Deontay Wilder. Picture: Getty Images

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: 13 stunning pictures of Gypsy King's dramatic triumph

It was supposedly the trilogy fight that no-one wanted to see.

By Adam Lord
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:36 am

But Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered an all-time classic in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with Morecambe's Gyspy King prevailing by knockout in the 11th round. This third fight between the pair was unquestionably their most riveting with five knockdowns in total, with the WBC champion down twice in the fourth round before prevailing down the stretch.

Below we've pulled together some of the best images from a dramatic night, that ended with Fury saluting his hometown in his post-fight sing-song.

1. Down...but not out

Wilder goes down in the 10th round

2. Survivor

Fury was down twice in the fourth round but battled back

3. Heavy artillery

As in the second fight between the pair, Fury went on the offensive

4. The end

Wilder is knocked down decisively in the 11th round in Las Vegas

