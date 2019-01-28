Trainer Michael Jennings outlines plans for Fylde coast fighters Matty Askin and Adam Little

Michael Jennings is looking forward to getting stuck into a busy start to the year for his Fylde coast fighters.

Chorley’s former British welterweight champion – who also challenged Miguel Cotto for the world title in New York – trains Matty Askin and Adam Little at his gym in Coppull.

Boxing trainer Michael Jennings

First on the agenda is Kirkham’s Little, who fights in Bolton on March 2, in what will be his first outing in 17 months having been given the all-clear to fight after issues with a brain scan.

The super-lightweight (18-2), is a former English champion who is hoping to get back in the domestic mix sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think Adam could have been any more unlucky,” said Jennings, who works alongside brother Dave at Jennings Gym in Coppull Mill.

“He’s got all the tools and just needs a break.

Kirkham's Adam Little is set for a return to the ring in March. Picture: Getty Images

“He’s out on March 2, and if he gets a win, then he will be out again two weeks after that as long as he comes through unscathed.

“After that if we get a shot for Adam to fight for any sort of title then we’re willing to have a go.

“We really think he’s got the potential to go on and do well.”

Blackpool’s Askin is looking to rebound after losing the British title in an ugly fight with Lawrence Okolie at Wembley Stadium back in September.

Matty Askin is plotting a route back to the top after losing his British cruiserweight title. Picture: Getty Images

The 30-year-old is eyeing up a warm-up fight in March before heading to Brussels to take on Joel Tambwe Djeko on May 4.

The IBO’s Intercontinental title is on the line with victory likely to open some doors on the international stage for Askin later in the year.

He is determined to be in the shake-up with undisputed 200lb champion Oleksandr Usyk set to move up to heavyweight this year and vacate his titles.

“He’s hoping to get out in March and then there’s the fight in May,” said Jennings.

“A good win there would get Matty’s rankings back up.

“With the way the cruiserweight division is shaping up with Usyk moving up and the World Boxing Super Series, all the belts will be there to be grabbed sooner rather than later and Matty wants to be in there.”

Askin was down in London at the weekend to begin the promotion for his fight in Belgium. Djeko has lost two of has 15 fights including one to a man Askin knocked out – Welshman Craig Kennedy.