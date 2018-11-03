Scotty Cardle to take on Ricky Burns on undercard of Tony Bellew v Oleksandr Usyk clash

Lytham's Scotty Cardle will take on former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns in Manchester next weekend, it has been confirmed.

The lightweight was due to fight for the Commonwealth title against the undefeated Joe Cordina, but the Welshman pulled out at the last minute through injury.

But a replacement fight has now been found and it couldn't have been much bigger.

Burns (42-7-1) created history in Scotland in May 2016 when he defeated Michele Di Rocco in Glasgow to land the WBA World Super-Lightweight title and become the country’s first ever three-weight World Champion.

The 35-year-old returns to action against Lytham for the first time since his defeat to Anthony Crolla.

“This is a huge fight to get me back to where I want to be,” Cardle said.

“Ricky is a former three-weight World Champion and a Scottish great, a win against him would hopefully set up some even bigger fights down the line.

“This is a massive occasion for me, I’ve got the opportunity and now it’s time for me to deliver. I can’t turn fights like this down, especially at this stage of my career.

"The short notice isn’t ideal but I’ve trained hard for the Cordina fight and I’ll be ready next Saturday.

“Ricky is a very physical fighter, he’s got a great jab and he’s been in there with the best. He’s one of the toughest men in the sport and I’m prepared to go the distance with him. I’ll need to stay smart and use my speed on the night.

“I’m getting to a certain age now and I want to be able to look back on my career and be happy with what I’ve achieved. I want to reach World level before I call it a day and a win over a name like Burns could be the start of something big."

The clash comes on the undercard of Tony Bellew's undisputed world cruiserweight clash against Oleksandr Usyk at Manchester Arena on November 10.