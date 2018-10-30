Scotty Cardle's title scrap with Joe Cordina OFF after champion suffers injury

Scotty Cardle's Commonwealth title scrap with Joe Cordina has been cancelled after the title holder picked up an injury in training.

The lightweights were due to meet on the undercard of Tony Bellew's undisputed world cruiserweight clash against Oleksandr Usyk at Manchester Arena on November 10.

But Cardle, from Lytham, has announced the fight has been cancelled due to Cordina suffering an injury in camp.

It was to be a massive opportunity for Cardle (23-2-1) to get himself back into the mix after losing his British title last year.

Cardle posted on Twitter: "Devastated with the news.

"I've put a lot of work into the last three months for this fight, just how the game goes sometimes.

"Joe Cordina, speedy recovery. Hopefully we can reschedule it for the near future."

Welshman Cordina has enjoyed an unbeaten start as a professional, turning pro in 2017 after a stellar amateur career.