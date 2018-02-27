Scott Cardle wants to take Lewis Ritson's British title

Lytham boxer Scott Cardle has his sights set on reclaiming the British lightweight title after watching current champion Lewis Ritson defend the belt in style.

The 28-year-old watched on as the unbeaten Ritson retained the Lonsdale belt with a first round stoppage of Joe Murray in Manchester on Sunday night.

Cardle beat Lee Connelly in his last fight

Cardle, who has won 22 of his 24 fights, was impressed with Ritson’s display.

Speaking ringside to IFL TV, Cardle said: “I think he showed he is a British champion and he deserves that belt at the moment; that’s until I come and get it off him.

“He’s an honourable champion and I think he’s got the honour to fight me, so hopefully that will happen next and if it does, I look forward to it.”

READ MORE: Brian Rose has sights set on May return to the ring



Cardle lost the British title in surprise fashion in April of last year when he was outpointed by Yorkshire fighter Robbie Barrett.

Newcastle-based Ritson then went on to snatch the belt with a dominant performance just six months later, knocking out Barrett in the sixth round.

“Everyone that knows me knows I never showed up against Robbie Barrett. That’s as simple as it gets,” Cardle added.

“What Ritson did to Robbie Barrett is what I could have done, but I just didn’t turn up on the night.

“I think he knows I want the fight next, I think he wants it next as well so let’s make it happen.

“I’ve done all the six-rounders, the eight-rounders and all that, now I want to get back in the mix and I want to win that belt back. I want to do it as soon as possible.

“Ideally I wanted the fight this weekend but my trainer Joe Gallagher has been in Germany all week for Callum Smith’s fight.

“My preparation hasn’t been perfect but I want this fight next.

“He’s a good lad, he’s an honourable champ, but when it gets to the fight it’s got to be done and his defence has got to be made.”

Speaking post-fight, Ritson said: “I was supposed to be fighting Cardle this weekend but he obviously pulled out.

“We don’t know why and there were a few words exchanged on social media.

“But if my promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s the next fight, then he’s the next fight and that’s who will get it next.

“Obviously he wants the chance to fight for his British title again so it will be a good fight to make and it will be another entertaining one.”