Matty Askin and Lawrence Okolie come face-to-face at press conference ahead of Wembley showdown

Blackpool’s Matty Askin came face-to-face with his British title challenger Lawrence Okolie today at the press conference for their hotly anticipated Wembley showdown.

The cruiserweights are due to take on one another this Saturday on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s pay-per-view clash with Alexander Povetkin.

Askin, who puts his Lonsdale belt on the line at the national stadium, admitted at today’s press conference that the bout against the undefeated Okolie is a risky one.

But should he come through it, the 29-year-old believes he could go on to bigger and better things.

"This is to prove to myself the level I am at,” Askin (23-3-1) said. “The fight is risky but it has the rewards at the end of it.

Askin came face-to-face with Okolie at today's press conference

"Without disrespecting Okolie's achievements, his opponents have stood there and taken his shots, it's a stupid tactic. There's so much more to boxing.

"I win inside the distance."

Okolie, who is managed by heavyweight king Joshua, has won all nine contests to date.

The 25-year-old fought for Team GB at the Rio Olympics before turning professional in January last year.

Askin in action at Wednesday's public workout

“I have a lot of self-belief because of my training and my lifestyle,” he said.

"Week-in week-out I spar top people. I did a lot in a short period as an amateur and I'm looking to do the same as a pro.

"I knew what type of fight this would be and I still wanted it.

"People need to differentiate popularity from ability. Askin has ability. But skill for skill, I am on another level.

"My attributes are overlooked and my ability is underplayed. Because of the power I have, people hold onto the negatives.

"In a 12-round fight with my pacing, I keep my power with intensity."

The only thing left to do for Askin and Okolie before Saturday’s fight is to weigh-in, which will take place at 1pm tomorrow.