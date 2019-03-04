Kirkham boxer Adam Little returns to the ring in style and puts 18 months of frustration behind him

A Fylde coast fighter returned to action in some style on Saturday.

Adam Little put an 18-month lay-off behind him to stop the durable Nathan Hardy in the sixth and final round at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

The Kirkham super-lightweight, trained by Michael and Dave Jennings in Coppull, has endured a tough time out of the ring with complications over a brain scan threatening his future in the sport.

But the 28-year-old former English champion looked like he’d never been away with a dominant display as he moved to 19-2 as a professional.

“He hadn’t missed a beat after such a long lay-off,” said Dave Jennings.

“It was quite an emotional night for him, even if he didn’t let it show.

Adam Little celebrates victory with his team. Picture: Kevin Gilbo\Eat Sleep Boxing Repeat

“There was just a lot of relief I think after all he’d been through.

“You could tell what he was feeling from his ring walk, he ran to the ring and just couldn’t wait to get in there!

“You’re always unsure going into fights like that.

“He’s looked great in the gym but fight night is different and you need to know if he can still do it.

“We know what he can do but he even impressed me and Michael.

“He stepped it up another level from what he’s been doing in the gym.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s always things to work on but it was a 10 out of 10 performance considering what an emotional night it was and the long lay off.”

Hardy is known on the circuit for taking some of the country’s top prospects the distance and shocking a few along the way.

“He may be a journeyman but he’d only been stopped four times in about 40 contests,” said Dave Jennings.

“Adam is punching so hard and rocked him pretty much every time he caught him.

“He dropped him with a straight right hand in the third and then in the last he caught him again and finished the job.

“We’re made up for him to be honest.”Having make his long-awaited comeback, Little is now a man in a hurry with manager Joe Gallagher working hard to keep him busy and get him back in the mix.

He could fight again in as little as three weeks.

“We’re looking at one more quite quickly then we’ll look at moving on to a title fight hopefully,” said Dave Jennings.

“Joe was really impressed and he’s obviously got great contacts.

“He’s got Matchroom and Eddie Hearn on speed dial so hopefully we’ll see Adam on a Sky show by the end of the year.”