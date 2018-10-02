Experience the key to beating Joe Cordina says Lytham's Scotty Cardle

Lytham boxer Scotty Cardle believes his experience could be the key to claiming Joe Cordina’s Commonwealth title.

Cardle got back to winning ways against Michael Mooney in his last fight

The lightweights are due to meet on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s undisputed world cruiserweight clash against Oleksandr Usyk at Manchester Arena on November 10.

It’s a massive chance for Cardle (23-2-1) to get himself back into the mix after losing his British title this year.

“I’m over the moon to get this fight.” Cardle told The Gazette. “After the last few performances, I’m pleased to get an opportunity like this and I won’t be taking it lightly.

“I’ve not really taken much time off since the last fight, my six-rounder, so I’m feeling like I’m in a good place and I can’t wait for November 10.

There's a chance Cardle's old British title could be on the line

“At the stage I’m at, I can’t really afford to turn these sort of opportunities down, so I’ve got to stay ready for whatever comes my way.

“My last fight against Michael Mooney was on the night Cordina boxed Sean Dodd and we pretty much shook hands on the fight there and then.

“We weren’t sure where or when it would be, but that’s all confirmed now and I just can’t wait to get into that ring.

“It’s a massive card, probably one of the biggest of the year worldwide.

“It’s a great card to be involved in and I’m fully focused on that fight. Let’s hope it’s the fight of the night.”

Welshman Cordina has enjoyed an unbeaten start as a professional, turning pro in 2017 after a stellar amateur career.

While Cardle is well aware of the 26-year-old’s talents, the Lytham man believes he will have too much.

“I’ve known Joe for quite a while,” the 29-year-old said. “I’ve watched him since he was a youngster on the Team GB squad and as an amateur, and I’ve always rated him very highly. I still do.

“I think he’s very good and he’s a great prospect. I feel like him fighting me at this point in his career could be a bit of a banana skin.

“It’s all about experience at the end of the day, and when it gets into the championship rounds we’ll see what kind of man he really is.”

There is a good chance Cardle’s old British title will be on the line, with current holder Lewis Ritson planning to vacate should he win his European title clash on October 13.

The Lonsdale belt is something Cardle holds dear, having won it back in 2015 against Craig Evans.

Cardle added: “We’re just on hold with the British title at the moment, with Ritson fighting for the European belt in a couple of weeks.

“We’re just waiting to hear but I’ve got a feeling he’ll win, so he’ll then vacate the belt which will lead to us fighting for that. “Fighting for the British title is massive for me. I defended that belt for over two years, so to win it outright would be something special.

“But it won’t be easy. Joe is very fast on his feet and very fast with his hands. I think if he takes his times it will play into my hands, so he will want to keep the pace at a high level, which I’m prepared for.

“I’m getting into the sparring stages of my camp now and I have to select my sparring very carefully. I’ve got to pick some good amateurs.

“I’ve got to be ready for the best Cordina on the night because I think that is what will come.

“We won’t see a better Cordina yet. The way I’m shaping up, I don’t think you’ll see a better Cardle yet either.

“I think both our styles have got the qualities to make it a great fight, so I’m looking forward to it as a boxing fan.

“Camp has been going great so far. No stones have been left unturned. I’m feeling in a great place.”