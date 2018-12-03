Blackpool's Brian Rose pulls out of European title fight with Conrad Cummings due to injury

Brian Rose’s upcoming fight against Conrad Cummings has been cancelled due to an injury the Blackpool boxer picked up in his comeback bout.

READ MORE: Blackpool favourite Brian Rose wins on return to the ring



The middleweight was due to challenge Cummings for the WBO version of the European title in Belfast on Friday.

But that plan has now been scuppered, with Rose unable to fight after picking up a shoulder injury during his hard-fought points win over Alistair Warren in Manchester last month.

The 33-year-old doesn’t anticipate a lengthy absence from the ring, with the former world title challenger suggesting he could return to the ring as soon as the start of next year.

Rose said: “So most of you already know I won’t be fighting on December 7 in Belfast for the WBO European title due to a shoulder injury sustained in my last fight.

“I tried to train but I just couldn’t do what was needed to get fit for a big fight.

“I’m disappointed but at this stage of my career it is crucial I’m 100 per cent fit for every fight.

“I wish Conrad Cummings all the best on winning his title back and maybe the fight can be made in the future.

“I’m ready to start training again tomorrow and will be ready early next year for whoever and whatever is thrown at me.

“I want to thank my management MTK Global and my sponsors for helping getting me back to winning ways.”

Rose had been originally pencilled in to face Luke Keeler at London’s York Hall but a back injury to the Dubliner saw Rose’s title fight brought forwards.

Keeler beat Cummings by unanimous decision back in April.