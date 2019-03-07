Blackpool fight favourite Brian Rose to return to the ring in Liverpool in April

Brian Rose’s return to the ring has been confirmed.

Blackpool’s former world title challenger will be back in action at the Liverpool Olympia on April 19 with his opponent to be confirmed.

The 34-year-old made his long-awaited comeback last November and is looking to get himself firmly back in the super-welterweight mix in 2019.

Rose had been out of the ring for 18 months when he picked up a hard-fought points win over Alistair Warren in Manchester.

A shoulder injury picked up in that fight scuppered plans for a WBO European title fight with Conrad Cummnings in Belfast before the year was out however.

‘The Lion’, 30-5-1 as a professional, is back to full fitness though and has been going through a tough training camp in Los Angeles with trainer Bobby Rimmer.

There Rose has been based at Tiki Ghosn’s Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Centre. He has been training alongside mixed martial arts great Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and with strength coach Paul Herrera and nutritionist Eric Huerta.

Rose’s return to action in Liverpool will be live on YouTube channel iFL TV.