Blackpool boxer Brian Rose to make comeback in November

Blackpool boxer Brian Rose will make his long-awaited comeback in Manchester in November.

‘The Lion’ has been out of action since March 2017, when he suffered a points defeat to local rival Jack Arnfield.

But the 33-year-old has banished any thoughts of retirement and is now determined to re-establish himself in the middleweight division.

Rose (29-5-1), will feature on MTK’s Global show at Victoria House, Manchester, on November 9.

“Being out for over a year has done me some good,” Rose said.

“I boxed since the age of nine and never had a year out so I’ve had a good rest and a good time.

“I did things like go on holiday and go on my mate’s stag-do. I’d never had time to enjoy myself before because I’d always dedicated my life to boxing.

“About six or seven months in, I really missed boxing and realised I needed it back in my life. I didn’t want to get to 40 years old and regret losing close decisions to the likes of Matthew Macklin and Jack Arnfield.

“Those fights could’ve gone either way and I realised I didn’t want to leave my boxing career with any regrets. This last chapter will give me closure.

“Of course, retiring went through my mind. I hit rock bottom after the loss to Arnfield – I’m not going to lie. After that, a few things changed in my life and I realised I could come back from it.

“I’ve come back from worse things. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. This’ll be my best comeback.”

Rose’s return and the entire fight night will be broadcast live on iFL TV.