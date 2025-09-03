Blackpool's Callum Fahy thriving as Black Flash boxer

Blackpool’s Callum Fahy recently signed with major northern boxing promoter Pat Barrett and then won his second professional bout on Barrett’s Black Flash Promotions Middleton Arena show with a points victory over veteran fighter over fellow Lancastrian Dale Arrowsmith.

"My first bout on May 31 was a teaser of what I’m capable of. This second bout just two months later went well," said Fahy, 20.

"I felt like I boxed technically better than in my debut but I’m my own biggest critic so I’m looking forward to improving further. I injured my right hand in the first round, so couldn’t box as well as I’d have liked but I adjusted and got the job done.

"I’m proud to be a Black Flash boxer. It’s funny how it came about. I went to Moston to spar with George Killeen who had a title fight on the Middleton show which he won. I didn’t think too much of it but after the spar Pat Barrett pulled me into his office and was complimentary about my boxing and said there and then that he wanted to sign me up.

"So Pat Barrett who’s a former professional boxer himself, is now my manager. This opens so many opportunities to get on big shows more often. Once this hand injury heals. I’m aiming to be busy next year."

Former Unity Academy student Fahy thanked those who’d congratulated him on both his win in the ring and his winning boxer’s physique. That's nice to hear.

"In terms of developing my physique I live an old-school type lifestyle regarding training and diet. I’m in the gym boxing, doing roadwork, sprints, then bodyweight training. With nutrition it’s just all the basics, no supplements, nothing artificial. There’s no great secret it’s just consistency and unrelenting hard work."

Middleweight boxer Fahy works as a lifeguard, but extra sponsorship would mean he’d be able to train full time.

"Yet again I want to say how grateful I am to all my sponsors for their valuable support in what’s an expensive game. These include MID Digital Solutions, O2 Business, Enexus Energy, FirstChoice Footcare, @bp_boxing_(instagram), @scottyshawmedia(instagram), and Magic Club Claremont.’

"It’s always hard selling tickets and building a fanbase but it’s essential if you want your boxing career to develop. New potential sponsors could contact me on Instagram @callumfahy10 or Facebook Callum Fahy or e-mail [email protected]."