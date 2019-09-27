Blackpool teenager helps Wigan Warriors’ youngsters to enjoy a Grand day out

Life’s grand for Cleveleys’ top teenage rugby league prospect Harry Rushton.

The back-row forward helped Wigan Warriors to win the Academy Grand Final last weekend, defeating St Helens in the U19 showpiece at the DW Stadium.

Blackpool Sixth Form Colleage student Harry, 17, is the only Wigan player to have featured in every Academy game in 2019 as they were crowned Academy champions for the third successive year after 17 straight wins.

Harry has also gained representative honours with Lancashire and England.

Having captained his country in France, he looks forward to putting on the national jersey once more to face Wales in Cardiff next month with England Under-18s.

Ashton took up the game in Wigan as a six-year-old and the 13-a-side code runs in his blood.

Proud dad Andy told The Gazette: “I used to play for a team called Fleetwood Tigers and I always remember Wigan St Patrick’s being the Real Madrid of amateur rugby league. They always battered us! So we took Harry to Pats and he played there for eight years before he joined Wigan.

“He has a contract with Wigan Warriors and will hopefully step up into the first team next year.”

The Warriors’ senior side are bidding for Grand Final glory themselves and also face St Helens in a play-off clash tonight.

Ashton hopes to be involved in such massive matches next season and follow Blackpool’s Joe Bullock into the Wigan first team.

His first priority, though, is to complete his studies at Blackpool Sixth, where he will sit A levels in business studies, economics and psychology next summer.