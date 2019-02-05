Blackpool's title-winning taekwondo ace Elaine Hussey kicks on for Olympic dream

Top taekwondo teenager Elaine Hussey has enjoyed belting success in her sport and is seeking sponsorship to fulfil her potential and realise her Olympic dream.

Top taekwondo teenager Elaine Hussey has enjoyed belting success in her sport and is seeking sponsorship to fulfil her potential and realise her Olympic dream.

Elaine, who lives in South Shore and turns 14 this month, has been competing since the age of five, earning a tremendous trophy and medal haul.

The St Mary’s Catholic Academy pupil has amassed 23 trophies in her martial art, as well as 43 gold medals, 16 silver and eight bronze competing around the UK and in Europe.

Elaine is the European Cadet Poomsae (Patterns) champion and won silver at Kyorugi (fighting) at the European Championships in Milan 12 months ago.

She has won silver at the prestigious Catalan Open in Barcelona for the past three years and hopes to go one better in the 2019 event next month.

Closer to home, Elaine has won medals at competitions in London, Manchester, Peterborough, Southampton and in Scotland.

Her many trophies include best player, best female and best child accolades.

Elaine’s achievements won her Blackpool Council’s Quayle Shield award last year and she was named young sportsperson of the year at St Mary’s.

She received her first Dan black belt in September 2017 at the age of 12.

Elaine trains at Bispham Sport Taekwondo with a weekly session at Manchester Sport Taekwondo, and puts in additional hours of dedicated work on the beach and at home.

The best is yet to come for Elaine, though her family would greatly appreciate sponsorship to help her fulfil her ambitions.

Dad Mark explained: “We have overcome some challenging times over the years with the costs surrounding Elaine competing – from trying to get sponsorship to her travelling abroad. She was once delayed at Barcelona Airport for three days and there are the long drives to events.”

At the 2016 Barcelona event, Elaine won silver despite a severe stomach bug. Mark added: “Elaine being Elaine, and loving her sport and her team so much, she was adamant she was going to go along. She was so ill she had to go to bed for over a day but she took a silver medal.

“I have travelled all over with her and watched her compete at all levels, including those difficult fights against older, taller and heavier opponents she has taken on because no-one in her own weight division wanted to compete against her.

“She has dug deep and never once shied away from anything.

“Elaine always gives everything and fully supports all those around her. She always treats her opponents with sportsmanship and respect.

“She enjoys helping with training sessions at her club and has just completed a coaching qualification with the Senior Grand Master Ro Hee Sang.”

Anyone interested in backing Elaine in her bid to further develop a hugely promising career is welcome to contact Mark via markhussey@

hotmail.co.uk

A charity psychic event featuring top medium Paul Deleth (Elaine’s grandfather) is to be staged at Marton Institute on April 10 and will help to raise funds for Elaine to compete.