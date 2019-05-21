Blackpool's Richard Gleeson continues rampant Lancashire form with four Worcestershire wickets

Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson has put Lancashire on course for their third successive Specsavers County Championship win.

Worcestershire have a lot to do to save this battle of Division Two’s top two at Emirates Old Trafford, where Gleeson took 4-35 from 16.1 overs in the second innings, continuing the form which brought him a career best 10-wicket haul on debut in last week’s win over his former county Northamptonshire.

Worcester have a lead of 120 with just one wicket left, having closed day two at 149-9 after a first-innings deficit of 29.

Lancashire, replying to 172, started the day on 88-5 and were boosted by an aggressive 98-run sixth-wicket partnership between captain Dane Vilas (39) and Liam Livingstone, who top-scored with 69.

They united for 20.1 overs to share the contest’s highest partnership.

Livingstone hit 14 fours, five of them from successive balls by Ed Barnard.

But Vilas fell in the next over to spark a superb Worcester fightback as Lancashire lost their last five wickets for just 15 runs to be bowled out for 201 at lunch.

South African Wayne Parnell bowled Vilas and Livingstone to finish with 5-47 from 22 overs and fellow seamer Charlie Morris (4-52 from 16.2) took the other three.

Unfortunately for Worcester, wickets continued to tumble, with Gleeson the standout.

The fast bowler, who has been back to play for hometown club Blackpool in the Northern League this season, claimed three wickets either side of tea as the visitors slipped to 77-5.

After Jimmy Anderson made the initial breakthrough to get Daryl Mitchell caught in the gully by Rob Jones off a leading edge with eight on the board.

Opener Tom Fell and George Rhodes (26) had battled hard against some accurate bowling but the latter lost his middle stump to one which nipped back and kept low from Tom Bailey.

Gleeson switched ends for his second spell and five balls in he had Callum Ferguson caught at second slip by Livingston, then Riki Wessels lbw with an in-swinger as it became 76-4 at tea.

In the second over of the evening, Gleeson trapped Fell lbw for 40 with an outswinging yorker before Anderson bowled Ross Whiteley (81-6). Bailey struck again when Ben Cox was lbw five runs later.

Barnard and Parnell shared 42 for the eighth wicket only for the former to be bowled for 18 trying to cut Livingstone’s off-spin.

Gleeson then had Parnell caught behind for 25 with the first ball of the day’s final over.