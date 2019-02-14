Blackpool’s James Cahill exits the ManBetX Welsh Open following Scott Donaldson defeat

James Cahill’s run at this year’s ManBetX Welsh Open came to an end in the third round with defeat on Thursday.

Twenty-four hours after seeing off former world champion Shaun Murphy, the Marton-based youngster was beaten 4-0 by Scott Donaldson in their last-32 meeting in Cardiff.

Donaldson’s victory was, in part, down to edging a couple of closely-fought frames to start and finish the match.

He claimed the first frame by 10 points before winning the second and third, the latter thanks to a break of 71.

Although Cahill looked like pulling back a frame in the fourth, it was Donaldson who held his nerve to snatch it by a point and book his place in the fourth round.