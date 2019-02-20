Blackpool pool ace Lee Clough conquers the world again

Blackpool pool ace Lee Clough is back in the big-time and is pocketing the prizes again.

The 46-year-old is celebrating two top titles at the 888poker World Pool Championships in Bradford and has turned professional again after his own big break.

The Blackpool taxi driver, who won world titles representing England in his first stint as a pro, took four years away from the sport.

Based at Qs Snooker Club on Lytham Road, Clough enjoyed a superb comeback year in the amateur ranks in 2018.

He put down a massive marker by winning the mixed doubles at the prestigious BAPTO event at Norbreck with Qs clubmate Natalie Madden, then lifted the seniors (over-40s) and doubles crowns at this month’s World Championships across the Pennines.

An English 8-ball specialist, Clough defeated Richard Swaffield 7-3 in the singles final and teamed up with Derby’s Jack Whelan to beat Rob Donkin and Toby Bolt 7-4 in the doubles final.

Like so many successful partnerships these days, this double-act was formed online.

Lee explained: “I advertised on Facebook fora partner for the doubles and Jack was the best.

“We dodged a few bullets on the way and won three rounds on black-ball shootouts after the matches were tied.

“We had a bit of fortune and then winning the seniors was great. That was really tough because a lot of the top players have been hitting 40. I was top of the amateur rankings last year, so I took up the chance to turn professional again.”

Family commitments will force Lee to skip the next IPA Tour event in Belfast but he’s looking forward to the Champions Cup in Manchester on Thursday next week (an event to be screened on the FreeSports channel).

As he drives for himself, Lee can arrange his cabbying around his competitions and he is grateful to Qs for the use of practice facilities. Lee also appreciates the support of sponsors North West Laptop, Devil Cues and functions business Thirst Event.