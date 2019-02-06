Blackpool kickboxers from Zen Martial Arts earn Great Britain selection

Three Blackpool children are certainly getting a kick out of martial arts – after being selected to represent Great Britain at kickboxing.

Triniti Lyttle, Austin Russell and John Junior Shingleton are pupils at Zen Martial Arts and were chosen by their instructor, Sensei Patrick Perry, to attend the GB trials at West Bromwich.

Triniti Lyttle with her martial arts trophies

All three earned places in the national team to take on young kickboxers from all over Europe. Their first event will be the WFMC British International Open Championships in Solihull next month.

Triniti is the eldest of the trio at 14. She attends Aspire Academy and has enjoyed great success since starting to train at Zen Martial Arts, off Stanley Road, two years ago.

Waterloo pupil Austin, aged eight, and JJ, nine, of Bispham Endowed, have also gone from strength to strength with the club.

The trials at West Bromwich involved fitness classes and intense sparring sessions, and the successful Blackpool trio all received a certificate.

Sensei Patrick has run Zen Martial Arts for almost 25 years and told AllStars: “I’m proud of these three and it’s good for Blackpool. (Professional boxer) Matty Askin used to be a member and is an example of what hard training and commitment can lead to.”

Triniti’s mum Roxanne said: “Sensei Patrick puts something into the community which is positive for local children. ”

JJ Shingleton is continuing a proud family tradition in combat sports.

He is the son of respected fighter John Shingleton, who told AllStars: “JJ has only trained at kickboxing for two years but it’s in his blood. I’m a boxer and other family members are fighters too.

“He is going for his black belt and looking forward to the world championships.”