Blackpool juniors in historic amputee tournament

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Junior Amputees played in the first ever Junior League Cup hosted by the England Amputee FA.

Amputee football offers players with amputations or limb deficiencies an opportunity to play the beautiful game.

More than 40 countries compete internationally and there are world and European championships. The BFCCT team had 2-0 wins over Manchester City and Everton.

The Trust’s inclusion officer Owen Coyle said: “It was a huge honour to be part of the first junior amputee-specific tournament. The players were fantastic, with a lot of ability on show. Huge thanks to the EAFA for all their hard work and support.”

Blackpool player Jamie Oakey said: “Meeting other amputees has boosted my confidence and taking part in the first junior tournament has given me experience as I want to play in the adult competition when I turn 16.”

For more information visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk or call 01253 348691.