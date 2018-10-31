Blackpool Indoor Bowling Club honours glorious Gower and Dawes

Blackpool Indoor Bowling Centre staged a celebration evening to honour two players after an exceptional season.

It has been a landmark year for the club at Newton Hall, Staining, which has seen Mark Dawes crowned world professional singles champion and Janice Gower lift the National Singles crown.

It was a particularly proud year for the Partington family, who decided over 30 years ago to transform the one-time winter home of Blackpool Tower Circus into a bowling centre and spent over a decade developing the complex.

Trevor Kearsley of Partingtons Holiday Centres said: “To have such amazing, world-class players at our club is fantastic. These two have really put Blackpool on the map and our club is very proud of everything they have and will achieve.”

Janice and Mark have already qualified for the World Championships in Hopton,Norfolk, in January.

Janice, who is ranked number one in Europe, told The Gazette: “The big thing both Mark and I want to say is what a supportive club we have and how proud we are to be from Blackpool Newton Hall”.

“These are the highest singles titles it is possible to win – my dad would have said it’s like winning Olympic gold!”

“It’s great for the highest accolades in the indoor game to come to such a small club from up north with mainly crown green roots – Mark and I both started out playing crown green.

“I’m so proud of my Lancashire roots, proud to be northern.”

Mark added: “I can’t thank the club members enough for the support they have given me. It’s nice to come back home and just be one of the club players again.”

Janice, who also wishes to thank personal trainer Lee Jones, combines competing with media commitments and is currently working as a commentator and press officer at the Scottish International Open in Perth.

She will represent England in the British Isles and International Indoor Bowls Council Championships next year.