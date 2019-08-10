Blackpool CC are excited to have Lancashire’s Graham Onions in their attack

Blackpool Cricket Club seamer Matt Grindley is looking forward to bowling alongside Lancashire’s Graham Onions at Stanley Park this afternoon.

The former England bowler has been named as Blackpool’s substitute professional for today’s home clash with Chorley in the Northern Premier League.

Onions, 36, was set to make his Blackpool debut a fortnight ago but the match against leaders Leyland was rained off.

Grindley told The Gazette: “It’s absolutely great for the club to have a player like Graham involved.

“We all met him a couple of weeks ago when he came over for the warm-up ahead of the Leyland game and he came across really well.

“I think it’s a real positive for the club and can only help all the players .”

The Stanley Park club was recommended to Onions by his Blackpool-born Red Rose team-mate Richard Gleeson, who continues to make occasional guest appearances for his hometown club.

Onions, who has played in nine Tests and four ODIs, is hungry for action as he is not in the Lancashire squad for the current Vitality Blast series.

Blackpool have been recruiting guest professionals week by week since Lahiru Madushanka’s call-up for Emerging Sri Lanka in June.

The all-rounder has remained in his homeland since helping Sri Lanka to triumph in a tournament in South Africa last month.

With only six games of the NPL season remaining, it is unlikely he will return to Blackpool.