Blackpool Basketball Club a Thorn in Barrow's side

Blackpool Basketball Club brought their successful away for back home to Blackpool Sixth Form College a s they won their top v bottom encounter with Barrow Thorns 87-72.

James Ormond started strong for Blackpool with a quick eight points in the opening quarter.

Barrow struggled to find any rhythm, making only three shots in the opening 10 minutes, and an emphatic block by Harry Parr enabled Blackpool to end the first quarter with a 24-12 advantage.

The balanced attack continued from Blackpool as Aitor Estrada scored 12 points, including two three-point shots.

The teams traded baskets for five minutes until the home side erupted on a 13-2 run to lead 49-26 at half-time.

Barrow came out strong for the second half, cutting the deficit with a 13-5 run.

However, Chris Hodkin hit back with seven straight points for Blackpool .

Strong drives by Greg Slater and Josh Quinn pushed Blackpool’s lead out to 71-49 going into the final quarter.

Parr’s eight unanswered points included back-to-back three-pointers, then Mark Cowell powered through for six points.

Slater closed the scoring for a 15-point victory, which left Blackpool second in National Division Four North, level with leaders Calderdale Explorers, and Barrow still without a point.

Six players finished in double figures as Mark Cowell continued his strong season with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Ormond and Estrada scoring 14 points each.

Blackpool travel to Hull on Saturday to face third-placed Kingston Panthers.