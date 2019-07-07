Bavuma century puts Lancashire on back foot at Northamptonshire

Temba Bavuma made his first century in county cricket as Northamptonshire dominated the opening day against Lancashire.

The South African’s 103 lit up the afternoon as Northants closed 334-5 on the division two clash at Wantage Road.

Bavuma had made only one half-century in his last 11 innings but reached a 13th first-class ton after his side were put in.

When the second new ball was taken, Bavuma had 86 but then hit Graham Onions for two sixes over extra-cover and his 13th boundary to fine leg completed his century off 125 balls.

He arrived at the crease with his side wobbling. Ricardo Vaconcelos and Richard Levi moved the hosts to 134-1 but three wickets went down for just 20 in 29 balls and Bavuma was required to rebuild the innings.

Onions nipped one back at the right-hander, who shouldered arms and was struck high on the knee roll. Umpire Chris Watt turned down a raucous appeal and Bavuma went on to reach 50 from 69 balls with his eighth four off the last ball before tea.

In the over he reached his hundred, Bavuma got carried away and drove at another length ball from Onions, which he edged to Dane Vilas.

Vasconcelos had earlier passed 50 for a fifth time this season in 70 balls with nine boundaries. He then miscued a leg-side flick to midwicket off Stephen Parry and Levi drove Onions to point for 38.

Rob Keogh was then bowled by Onions for just six only for Bavuma and Rossington to share a stand of 149, the latter ending the day unbeaten on 76.