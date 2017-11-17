Wyper cleans up at BWFAC awards night

The main event for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC was a celebration of their athletes’ achievements with the club’s annual awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel.

Katy Wyper had a successful 2017 season, with the main highlights being new personal bests in the 100m, selection for the Scottish team at a home international and several championship medals, including a gold medal at the Scottish Championship.

She received the Quayle Trophy, presented to the most outstanding athlete, as well as receiving awards for excellence in sprinting and the senior women’s track and field championship.

The runner-up awards, the Large and Small Langen Trophies were presented to Brett Rund and Emily Japp for their achievements during the year.

Japp also received the Pendleton Trophy for the best middle distance athlete, club road runner, trail running trophies and the ladies’ cross country championship trophy, while Danny Hayes was the men’s cross country champion.

Among the 70 other awards included the Bob Hope Trophy for best club thrower which was presented to Mollie Mason, while the Alf Tysoe Team Trophy went to the senior women’s cross country team, who won the Mid Lancs League Championship and the Lancashire Championship team silver.

The awards for outstanding service to the club, the Peter Smith and Tony Croft Meritorious Awards, were presented to Kirsty Holland and Bob Massey.

The Family Commitment Trophy was awarded to the Smith family; Tracy, Daniel and James.

It was a relatively quiet week of action for BWFAC with Nicola Unsworth (43:53) running the Windmill 10K in Lytham.

The Blackpool parkrun featured runners including Steve Dunn (20:25), Bev Wright (20:46), Rafael Eaton (20:46), Nick Hume (21:17), Nicola Unsworth (21:33) and Ellen McLachlan (23:33).

Michelle Tickle (21:45), Peter Singleton (21:48) and Simon Tickle (21:58) ran at Lytham Hall with Gracie Scott (9:08) at the 2K Park View junior parkrun.