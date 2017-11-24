Wesham’s Rob races into the record books

Rob Danson strode into the Wesham record books once again with a spectacular 10-mile personal best at Sunday’s historic Brampton to Carlisle road race.

He won the 66th staging of the event and also came out on top in the incorporated North of England Championships.

Starting out conservatively in the Cumbrian market town east of Carlisle, on the way to Hexham and Newcastle, Danson tucked in at the back of a 10-strong lead group and ticked off the first few miles steadily.

By halfway, the group had fractured down to five and Danson worked though the group one by one, finding himself third with two miles to go.

He moved into second place and then took on the lead in the final mile.

With a final ascent out of the way he hit the last descent across the river to the finish with a five-second lead and won the race in 50:06, taking 2:28 off his previous best.

Nearer to home, 15 Wesham members took part in the 10-mile race at the Preston 10 in Hutton.

On the traditional two-lap course, Ugis Datavs was the club’s first finisher in 17th with a PB of 59:31, while Helen Lawrenson (120th, 1:08.43) was the club’s leading lady.

Also running were David Taylor (1:01.00), Garry Barnett (1:02.33), Paul Gregory (1:03.46), Peter Cruse (1:05.24), Stuart Topping (1:05.43), Carl Groome (1:05.54), Roger Leadbeater (1:15.46), Dave Young (1:22.45), Rob Wallace (1:24.12), Tracey Hulme (1:30.09), Anne Berry (1:32.36), Heather Buckel and Stephanie Blakely (both 1:49.48).

Paul Gregory was 110th in 51:20 in the Kendal Mountain Festival’s 10K with Kath Hoyer (347th, 1:03.03) and Dave Waywell (524th, 1:15.16) also competing.

Kath Hoyer also competed at the Arnside Knott Fell Race, finishing 113th in 57:25 and ahead of Jen Salt (134th, 1:01.35) and Alistair Morris (156th, 1:08.36), while Leigh Doughty (21st, 41:19) ran the Chorley Fire 10K.