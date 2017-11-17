Wesham runners seek Trail title

There were a few Wesham members running in the Lytham Windmill 10K on Sunday, led home by 18th-placed Paul Hetherington in 39:51.

Nicola Unsworth had entered for Wesham, although she has since transferred to Blackpool, and she came home 81st thanks to her time of 43:53.

Also running were Rob Wallace (48:52), Steven Gore (49:33), Robert Brown (51:41), Vicky Gore (52:22), Victoria Birkett (53:37), Caz Wadsworth (59:40), Graham Brook (1:02.20), Lynn Brown (1:03.52) and Debbie Bell (1:06.16).

It was a big week for Wesham members with the finale of the Wesham Trail Championship at the Witton parkrun.

Paul Gregory (21:33) was fastest, followed home by Carl Groome (22:19), Rob Danson Snr (29:12), Nigel Shepherd (30:37), Anne Berry (30:42), Pauline Eccleston (30:48), Maureen Danson (31:55) and Sue Rigby (37:27).

Jonathan Lawson was the fastest Wesham member at Lytham Hall, running 22:18 and leading in Ryan Azzopardi (23:26), Ben Wrigley (24:10), Phil Leaver (24:20), Fran Hodskinson (26:15), Martyn Taylor (27:46), Diana Blagden (28:06), Madeleine Azzopardi (29:19), Julie Rooney (31:34) and Debbie Bell (32:33).

Rob Danson ran 16:06 at Preston, followed by Steve Myerscough (19:16), Jenn Thompson (25:56), Robert Brown (26:36) and Elizabeth Johnson (27:50).

Graham Cunliffe clocked 32:02 at Hyndburn while, at Bradford, Steven Gore ran 20:13 with Megan Gore back in 36:50 and Vicky Gore 36:54.

David Taylor and Luke Robinson were at Cuerden Valley, running 19:37 and 23:30 respectively.

Peter Cruse ran 19:48 at Blackpool, followed by Stephen Browne (22:35), Dave Marsland (23:39), Rob Wallace (24:37), Dave Young (24:58), Sara Ward (25:24), Tanya Barlow, George Kennedy (both 26:53), Mark Belfield (27:00) and Andrew Moore (28:32).