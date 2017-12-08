Wesham runners’ championship gets underway

The Wesham Road Running Championship kicked off for the new year at the restyled Myercough 10 Mile road race.

There was a good turnout with 258 runners taking part.

David Taylor was Wesham’s first finisher, finishing 12th in 1:01.23 ahead of Lee Nixon (84th, 1:17.05), Martin Bates (85th, 1:17.07), Ben Wrigley (117th, 1:21.50), Dave Young (121st, 1:22.20), Paul Carter (150th, 1:26.20), Gemma Owen (159th, 1:27.28) and Finlay McCalman (178th, 1:31.06).

Peter Cruse was among the 302 runners who took part in the Hoad Hill Xmas Pudding 10K at Ulverston, finishing 25th in 39:45.

The Northern Masters held their Xmas Predictor race at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, followed by their AGM.

Kath Hoyer was fourth in the 10K with a deficit of 0:40 seconds in running 48:05.

Alex Rowe was fourth in the 5K with a 0:43 second deficit, running 21:16.

Dave Waywell was 14th in the 5K with a 4:50 deficit, having run 38:51.

Peter Cooke ran a Turkey Trot 5K race on Thanksgiving Day with his brother and they finished together in 27:52.

The Wakefield parkrun saw Steven Gore (25:03), Megan Gore and Vicky Gore (39:27) in action.

Steve Myerscough (19:34), Robert Brown (25:29) and Lynn Brown (32:05) ran at Preston with Graham Cunliffe (34:08) at Hyndburn and Martin Woods (23:16) at Worsley Woods.

Alex Rowe (20:33), Sharon Cooper (23:38), Dave Young (24:35), Phil Leaver (25:50), Ben Wrigley (25:37), Finlay McCalman (27:04), Diane Blagden (27:22), Heather Buckel, Stephanie Blakely (both 29:38), Debbie Bell (29:54), Sharlan Butcher (33:02), Kerry Eccles (35:10), Julie Rooney (37:46), Emma Davies (38:26), Madeleine Azzopardi (40:02), Jessica Turner (40:23) and Ryan Azzopardi (40:24) ran at Lytham.

At Blackpool, Stephen Browne ran 23:29 and Dave Marsland 32:01.