Lytham Beer Run is the toast of the town

The Lytham Beer Run painted the town pink.

In perfect sunshine, the third annual Lytham Beer Run set new records as over 340 entered this unusual race which also enables the athletes to explore the pubs of Lytham.

Everyone wore the pink shirt for the race which started at Fairhaven Lake and covered 4km around the centre of Lytham.

The course includes stops at the Queens, Ship, Station, County and Taps pubs, and the runners are obliged to partake of a small beer in each.

The race is followed by a barbecue and presentation of medals and trophies.

The first six men were all members of Lytham St Annes Road Runners, who won a gallon of beer as top team.

First-placed Paul Veevers also won a gallon as did leading lady Joanne Adams.

Event organiser Tim Armit said: “This has become such a top annual event for so many and it grows each year.

“This year we had people from Liverpool, Darwen, Blackburn and more, many of whom had never been to our town and everyone had a great time.

“We put on many serious races in the year, so it’s wonderful to just have fun once in a while.

“The sun made the race and at midnight there were still pubs full of ‘athletes’ in pink teeshirts.

“The town benefits and people have fun, so we will be back in 2019.

“We are so grateful to Robinsons Brewery for the Dizzy Blonde beer, the perfect beer for Lytham, and to all the pubs for supporting and helping out so much.”