Looking back on Wesham’s successful year

This year has been another good one for Wesham with many new members as well as farewells to some long standing members.

It was an outstanding year for Rob Danson who moved up another gear with personal best performances for 5K, five miles, 10K, 10 miles, half marathon and the marathon.

Helen Lawrenson similarly had a great year with new best times at 5K and five miles as well as good times for 10K and 10 miles.

Wesham also finished second overall in the Inter Club Grand Prix and the ladies were second after their 2016 win.

In the Mid Lancs cross country the W45 team won bronze, while John Collier took M60 bronze and Dave Waywell M70 gold.

There was only one race in the Fylde area in the week leading up to Christmas.

That was at the De Vere in Blackpool with the Rudolf Red Nose 5-Mile event.

There was the usual good turnout with 222 runners mostly dressed in festive outfits as Wesham’s Rob Danson, dressed as Batman’s henchman Robin, toyed with Thomas Griffith from St Helens all round the course before edging ahead by a second to win in 28:34.

Daniel Shaw made light of the course after a year on the fells as he was seventh in 32:17.

David Taylor had warmed up at the Lytham Hall parkrun with a swift 18:03.

Steven Gore clocked 19:34, Ben Wrigley 27:23, Sharon Cooper and Phil Leaver 27:24, Andrew Moore 27:40, Sharlan Butcher 31:07,Megan Gore 34:48 and Vicky Gore 34:49.

At Preston, Steve Myerscough ran 20:13, Anne Mayers-Smith 28:17, Lynn Brown 44:28 and Robert Brown 44:29.

Chris Pike did the St Helens run in 25:50 on Saturday and 25:02 on Christmas morning, while Debbie Bell ran 35:51 at Cuerden Valley.

At Blackpool, Carl Groome clocked 20:03, Jonathan Lawson 22:49, Dave Marsland 23:16, Dave Young 26:09 and Finlay McCalman 27:09.