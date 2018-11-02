Kirkham Grammar School lead the way in Fylde and Wyre Cross Country Championships

Rossall School once again provided a spectacular setting for the Fylde and Wyre Cross Country Championships for secondary schools.

There were separate competitions for Under-12, U14 and U16 boys and girls.

Kirkham Grammar School fared best of all, winning four of the six team prizes, including victories in all three girls’ categories.

The other two team competitions for boys were won by Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

In the individual competitions, there were two wins for Baines and for KGS, with the other first places going to LSA and St Bede’s pupils.

KGS dominated the girls’ events, with three of the first five finishers in the year 7 and year 10/11 races.

YEAR 7 BOYS

Team results: 1. Kirkham 55 points, 2. St Bede’s 85, 3. Millfield 114, 4. AKS 142, 5. Hodgson 143, 6. Lytham 144, 7. St Aidan’s 154, 8. Baines 177, 9. Cardinal Allen 183, 10. Carr Hill 186

Individual results: 1 Trayde Jarrett (Baines), Luke Schmid (Kirkham), 3 Forrest Leah (Garstang), 4 Finn Reynolds (Aks), 5 Charlie Ormrod (St Bedes), 6 Jenson Jones (Hodgson, 7. Reece Hughes (Cardinal Allen), 8 Daniel Brimble (St Bedes), 9 Harry Case (Kirkham), 10 Oliver Thompson (Aks).

YEAR 7 GIRLS

Team results: 1. Kirkham 45, 2. AKS 95, 3. Hodgson 117, 4, Lytham 144, 5. St Aidan’s, 6. Garstang 152, 7. Carr Hill 164, 8. Millfield 166, 9. St Bede’s 176, 10. Baines 191

Individual Results: 1 Georgia Nicholls (Kirkham), 2 Alexia Jernson (Lsa), 3 Rhianna Spencer (Lsa), 4 Kiera Tomes (Kirkham), 5 Talia Armistead (Kgs), 6 Frankie Margerison (Kirkham), 7 Jessica Addy (Aks), 8 Holly Tickle (Carr Hill), 9 Natalie Spencer (Lsa), 10 Megan Tipler (St Aidans)

YEAR 8/9 BOYS

Team results: 1. Lytham 37, 2. Hodgson 88, 3. AKS 94, 4. Millfield 119, 5. St Bede’s 133, 6. St Aidan’s 137, 7. Cardinal Allen 160, 8. KGS 177, 9. Garstang 218

Individual Results: 1 Luke Rawcliffe (Lsa), 2 Louis Ellison (Lsa), Jeremy Noblett (Aks), 4 Raphael Eaton (Cardinal), 5 Liam Painter (Garstang), 6 Daniel Valhera (Lsa), 7 Reece Keen (Millfield), 8 Luca M (Hodgson), 9 Aaron North (Hodgson), 10 Ben Winnemore (Lsa)

YEAR 8/9 GIRLS

Team Results: 1. Kirkham 42, 2. Aks 95, 3. Hodgson 118, 4. Millfield 141, 5. Lytham 154, 6. Garstang 155, 7. St Aidan’s 176

Individual Results: 1Sophie Bohannon (St Bedes), 2 Maddie Betmead (Aks), 3 Martha Miller (Kirkham), 4 Bethan Whipp (Lsa), 5 Talia Armstead (Kirkham), 6 Olivia Merrick (Aks), 7 Bryony Murphy (Lsa), 8 Katie Weller (St Aidans), 9 Amy Merrick (Kirkham), 10 Sophie Livingstone (Garstang)

YEAR 10/11 BOYS

Team Results: 1. Lytham 56, 2, Kirkham 63, 3. Cardinal Allen

Individual Results: 1 James Smith (Baines), Max Swarbrick (Cardinal Allen), 3 Angelo Vinci (Lsa), 4 Oliver Mcintyre (Lsa), 5 Louis Smith (Hodgson), 6 Joe Booth (Hodgson), 7 Gregor Anderson (Kirkham), 8 Zane Seddon (Lsa), 9 Rees Horan (Baines), 10 Theo Mihell (Kirkham)

YEAR 10/11 GIRLS

Team Results: 1. Kirkham 35, 2. Garstang, 3. Lsa.

Individual Results: 1 Darcy Lonsdale (Kirkham), 2 Maddy Markham (Lsa), 3 Sophia Singleton (Kirkham), 4 Lucy Tickle ( Carr Hill), 5 Caity Preddy (Kirkham), 6 Emily Balshaw (Baines), 7 Jessica Addy (Aks), 8 Isabella Lyons (Kirkham), 9 Maisie Rogers (Lsa), 10 Molly Kelly (Kirkham)