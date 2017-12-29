Christmas doesn’t stop BWFAC’s runners

It may have been Christmas Day but training and running did not stop for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC.

Although the Stanley Park athletic track may have been closed, the track and field members met up at Stanley Park for a training session before tucking into their festive feasts.

Likewise, the Tickle family were running at the Preston parkrun Christmas Day run.

Jack was first home in 19:32, followed by Lucy (22:47), Michelle (23:06) and 10-year-old Holly, running with her dad, Simon, with a PB of 25:58.

On the Saturday at the Blackpool parkrun, Jack finished in 18:51, Simon 22:50 and Michelle 24:05.

Other BWFAC runners working up an appetite for Christmas were Paul Beech (20:20), Paul Sparrow (20:29), Nick Hume (21:05), Steve Dunn (21:12), Nicola Unsworth 21:29), David Twizell (26:20), Thomas Wilkinson (27:13), Gina Whiteley (27:55), Amanda Fuller (30:50), Nickola Walke, Andy Hume (both 35:15) and Fiona Little (38:39).

Club president, Howard Henshaw, (32:50) was the lone BWFAC runner at the Lytham Hall parkrun.

The following day, Christmas Eve, clubmates Gracie Scott (8:36) and Forest Leah took part in the 2K Park View Junior parkrun.

There was a good turnout for the Rudolf Red Nose 5 Mile race.

James Greenaway (30:54) led them home, followed by Peter Singleton (37:47), John Reason (42:32), Bernard Singleton (48:17), Clare Clark (48:22), Debbie Terras, Kirsty Holland, Rick Pinches (all 48:27), Bob Massey (52:01), John Winters (54:51) Amanda Fuller (55:58), Nickola Walker (56:59) and Fiona Little (66:14).

Nicola Unsworth was the first BWFAC runner to finish the muddy and undulating Boxing Day Worden Park 10K held in Leyland.

She was followed home by three more members who competed in the race.

Next across the finishing line was Amanda Fuller, who was 378th in a time of 64:48.

Nickola Walker was the third BWFAC runner back as she was 394th in 66:13, with Fiona Little completin g the course in 80:45 to finish 441st.