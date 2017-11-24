BWFAC runners go out on the Road

The main local race of last weekend was the Myprotein 36th Preston 10 Mile Road Race held on the lanes and roads around Hutton.

It was a beautiful still late autumn day, perfect for fast times.

Although there were some rapid times posted by some of this year’s participants, the £250 prize for breaking the course records held by Andy Jones (49:43) and Pauline Powell (58:05) remained unclaimed.

First across the line this year was Karl Darcy (51:24) of Bolton United, while the first lady was international and Preston Harrier, Helen Clitheroe, in a speedy 59:38.

The first runner to finish for Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC was Bev Wright, who has been in excellent form during the last few months.

Wright sped around the two-lap course in a brisk time of 67:17, her best time since 2013, finishing 98th and eighth lady in the process.

She also collected the prize and Lancashire Medal for being the first Vet 55 lady.

For good measure, her time also placed her third in this year’s UK vet 55 lady 10 mile rankings.

Next home for BWFAC was Paul Sparrow, whose time of 67:37 saw him finish in 102nd place, ahead of Nicola Unsworth (178th, 72:59).

Next across the finishing line for BWFAC was Derek Crane (279th, 79:49), who was followed home by Steve Dunn (362nd, 86:06), Rick Pinches (395th, 88:53), Clare Clarke (464th, 95:10), Bob Massey (467th, 95:24) and Beverley Gigli (470th, 95:32).

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde AC’s October Athletes of the Month are Lauren Gowland and Harry Poole for their cross country performances.

With no Lytham Hall parkrun taking place last weekend, BWFAC’s runners were in action at Blackpool.

Lucy Tickle was the first BWFAC runner (21:12, PB), followed by Peter Singleton (22:00, PB), Jeff Wilson (22:24), Michelle Tickle (22:30), Simon Scarr (25:31), David Twizell (27:23), Malcolm Beech (27:39), Amanda Fuller (30:20) and Howard Henshaw (33:29).

Fiona Little did some parkrun tourism at Portrush, finishing in 38:59.