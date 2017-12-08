BWFAC pair produce promising debuts

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde had two runners as the Myerscough 10 – formerly the Guys 10 – took place.

Emily Japp and Michelle Tickle were the runners in question and, surprisingly, for two such prolific competitors, it was their first 10-mile race.

After an encouraging performance the previous week, Japp produced an excellent 10-mile debut, powering to eighth and first female in 61:41.

It was part of a two-race challenge for Tickle as she produced a strong run to finish 76th in 75:13.

The race was won by Jack Wood of Ilkley Harriers in 53:54.

Bev Wright continued her good form at the Hoad Harriers Christmas Pudding 10K race, posting her best time for more than two years of 41:05.

That gave her 39th place as well as fourth lady and first FV55, while she also posted a new lady vet 55 record for the race.

Claire Irons ran in the senior ladies race and finished 20th (45:11) at the Manchester Area Cross Country League held at Wythenshawe.

Five BWFAC members travelled to Club La Santa in the Canary Islands to compete in the Lanzarote International Running Challenge over four days.

That involved a 10K road race, a 13K Ridge run around local volcanos, a 5K beach run and concluded with a 21K road and trail run.

In the 50-54 age category Derek Crane was 15th in 4:22.38 and Simon Scarr was 18th in 5:12.25.

The 55-59 category saw John Reason finish 15th in 5:22.16.

Bernard Singleton was ninth in 5:29.43 for the 64-69 section and, in the 70-74 event, Bob Massey was fourth in 5:23.54.

The Club Handicap featured Paul Beech (24:55), Nick Hume (26:12), Graham Davies (26:56), Peter Gibson (32:27) and Tony Croft (34:50).

Darren Tremble (19:37), Paul Sparrow (20:25), Dexter Sparrow (22:02), David Twizell (26:07), Clarence Clark (27:19) and Fiona Little (39:27) did the Blackpool parkrun with Simon Tickle (22:08), Peter Singleton (22:13), Andy Hume (28:52) and Howard Henshaw (32:39) at Lytham Hall; Forest Leah (7:58) ran the junior event.