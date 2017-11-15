Blackpool race hero Isaac's elite funding for Paralympic dream

Teenager Isaac Towers has been named among the track and field elite to receive funding from British Athletics as part of the sport’s world programme.

The Blackpool Wyre and Fylde wheelchair racer is considered to have medal potential for the 2020 and 2024 Paralympics.

The Catterall-based 19-year-old, who followed his European T34 800m title by gaining bronze at this summer’s world championships, is among 112 athletes to receive funding.