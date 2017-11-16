A big hand for Garstang at Carr Hill

The sport of handball takes centre stage for Wyre and Fylde secondary schools over this half-term with a series of competitions at Carr Hill High School and Cardinal Allen.

The Gazette was invited along to the Year 11 event at Carr Hill in Kirkham, where five schools battled it out for places on finals night.

Garstang won the Carr Hill event and qualify for finals night at the same venue next month, along with the host school, who were runners-up.

Also qualifying from the other group are Hodgson and St Aidan’s.

The other three schools who competed at Carr Hill – St Bede’s, LSA and Baines – will join St Aidan’s and Rossall in next month’s plate finals night at Cardinal Allen.