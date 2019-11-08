Wilfred Owen exhibition in Fleetwood this weekend

Have your say

An exhibition on one of Britain's foremost war poets will be on show in Fleetwood over this weekend - more than 100 years after he lived in the town.

Wilfred Owen became posthumously famous for his biting poetry on the First World War.

With poems such as are Dulce et Decorum est, Insensibility and Anthem for Doomed Youth, he wrote with bitterness about the horrors of trench warfare and gas poisoning

Tragically, his death on November 4, 1918, at the age of just 25, came only a week before the Armistice was announced on November 11 that year.

Although Owen's formative years were spent in both Birkenhead and Shrewsbury, he spent two months in Fleetwood, during October and November 1916.

He stayed in lodgings on Bold Street, whilst commanding the town's gunnery range (where Fleetwood Golf Club now stands).

With this connection in mind, this enlightening Following Owen exhibition, telling key details of his life, will be on display at Fleetwood's Memorial Park pavilion over this weekend.

The free exhibition will be on display on Saturday 11am to 3pm and on Sunday at 10am to noon.

The event, which included workshops earlier in the week, has been organised through Wyre Council.