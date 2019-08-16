Why Bev is ready to boost Fleetwood Hospital's windows appeal

A campaign to transform the former Fleetwood Hospital into a community hub of activity has been given a boost.

Fleetwood Trust, which is behind the ambitious project, has appointed a new fundraising manager whose aim is to ensure that all 162 windows in the once derelict building are replaced.

The total cost of the challenge is £162,000.

As part of the fundraising project, the Trust has set up a crowdfunding page which had raised £5,180 of a £10,000 target by Tuesday afternoon.

Fundraising manager Kelly Garrick launched the crowd funding page and says every single penny raised will go towards the window appeal

New windows are required to ensure the building remains water tight, following the extensive replacement and repairs to the roof.

It is hoped all 162 windows at Fleetwood Hospital can be replaced as part of the ongoing project

Businesses from Fleetwood and across the Fylde coast have been joining in with the window appeal since it began in June.

Kelly said: “The donations and shows of support so far have been tremendous. It really demonstrates how much people want to see this building brought back into use for the community and every donation of any size is being used to make that happen.”

The Trust hopes to create a thriving ‘one-stop’ community hub which will provide increased access to a wide range of essential community services. The crowd funding page is available via the Donate button on www.fleetwoodtrust.co.uk, or to pledge support in other ways email: funding@fleetwoodtrust.co.uk