Warton Carnival Day is back but do you remember the good old days?
There’s nothing like an annual gala day to bring communities together. And that community spirit was bountiful when Warton Club Day was reincarnated as Warton Carnival Day after a three decade hiatus.
The event was a such a hit for the village that plans are afoot to bring the tradition back on an annual basis.
Memory Lane takes a look back at Warton Club Day in its heyday, unearthing photos which date back as far as 1907.
A tractor pulls a cart full of people as part of the procession in 1954'Warton Club Day retro