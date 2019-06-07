This photo from August 1956, shows the procession in Church Road. The leafy setting shows the village in all its summer glory, although those lining the streets look quite wrapped up for August! Maybe it was a chilly summer.

Warton Carnival Day is back but do you remember the good old days?

There’s nothing like an annual gala day to bring communities together.  And that community spirit was bountiful when Warton Club Day was reincarnated as Warton Carnival Day after a three decade hiatus.

The event was a such a hit for the village that plans are afoot to bring the tradition back on an annual basis.
Memory Lane takes a look back at Warton Club Day in its heyday, unearthing photos which date back as far as 1907.

A tractor pulls a cart full of people as part of the procession in 1954'Warton Club Day retro
The fancy dress costumes in the early days were pentiful with Micky Mouse and a young wizard making an appearance.
The oldest picture shows the procession passing the Pickwick Pub, which is now the Clifton Arms and orginally The Clifton Arms Hotel
Warton Club Day in June 1954 - Queen Jean Wilde, courtiers and attendants
