Tribute to armed forces in Blackpool’s Stanley Park

Hundreds of people gathered in Blackpool’s Stanley Park to pay tribute to the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

A number of vintage and modern day military vehicles formed a display in the Italian Gardens, including the Lytham St Anne’s Spitfire Ground Display Team.

Photo: David Hurst'Duke of Lancaster Regiment Band perform at the Armed Forces Day held in Stanley Park, Blackpool.

A real life Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron attended with ground crew on hand to show off the aircraft and answer questions.

Visitors cheered on local military cadet forces as they battled it out for the Armed Forces Week trophy in a series of challenges led by the Royal Air Force.

And music lovers were treated to a performance on the bandstand from the 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Band.

Photo: David Hurst'6 year old Junior Jones at thge wheel of an army jeep at the Armed Forces Day held in Stanley Park, Blackpool.

Photo: David Hurst'Jake, Logan and Harrison Place with Lancashire Army Cadets Morgan Lynne and Oliver Whittaker at the Armed Forces Day held in Stanley Park, Blasckpool.