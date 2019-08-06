The project at the Tower

This is what Blackpool Tower's Jungle Jims now looks like - and there is a 16 metre bar involved!

This is the first exclusive look at Blackpool Tower’s newest attraction which is due to open in September.

Replacing the Jungle Jims play area, the new development, which will be called The Fifth Floor, is a family entertainment space which will combine a stage and function room.

He said: We've looked at our business and wanted to develop something our visitors wanted so we decided to turn it into a family entertainment space so we can use it as multi-purpose for example conferencing, banqueting and shows."
He said: We've looked at our business and wanted to develop something our visitors wanted so we decided to turn it into a family entertainment space so we can use it as multi-purpose for example conferencing, banqueting and shows."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
We have removed the play structure and revealed all of the steel work within the room so we have taken it back into a heritage point of view so we can see all of the steel work."
We have removed the play structure and revealed all of the steel work within the room so we have taken it back into a heritage point of view so we can see all of the steel work."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kenny, pictured, added: "Unfortunately we have to cover the ceiling because we cant allow natural light into the room due to entertainment and lighting purposes, however its going to be magnificent.
Kenny, pictured, added: "Unfortunately we have to cover the ceiling because we cant allow natural light into the room due to entertainment and lighting purposes, however its going to be magnificent.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Fifth Floor name has a history with the Tower, explained by Kenny, who said it was formerly a bar on the third level of the building.
The Fifth Floor name has a history with the Tower, explained by Kenny, who said it was formerly a bar on the third level of the building.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4