This is what Blackpool Tower's Jungle Jims now looks like - and there is a 16 metre bar involved!
This is the first exclusive look at Blackpool Tower’s newest attraction which is due to open in September.
Replacing the Jungle Jims play area, the new development, which will be called The Fifth Floor, is a family entertainment space which will combine a stage and function room.
He said: We've looked at our business and wanted to develop something our visitors wanted so we decided to turn it into a family entertainment space so we can use it as multi-purpose for example conferencing, banqueting and shows."