Thespians treading the boards for decades
Amateur dramatics on the Fylde coast is well and truly alive and trawling through our archives, it has been the case for decades.
Friday 30 August 2019 09:44
Have a look at a selection of pictures of amateur dramatics through the years...
In another picture from August 1988, the society was ready to perform Come to the Cabaret. It was their first show since the soaraway success of The Merry Widow earlier that year.
A more recent production in 1992, the society was set to perform Fiddler on the Roof. The key role of Teyve was played by Glyn Marton and Lynda Clarkson played Golda.
St Annes Parish Church Operatic and Dramatic Society marked its centenary in 1990 with a play that brought its history to life. Margaret Anderton wrote The Year of the Star to celebrate the birth of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.
An undated photo of Lytham St Annes Garrick Society, When We Are Married
