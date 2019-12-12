These pictures show how the Fylde has sparkled at Christmas through the decades

As another year of festivities casts its magic across the coast, Memory Lane looks back at Christmas in bygone days.

From packed department stores and brightly lit shopping centres, to the angelic faces of children in school nativity plays and a very special flight to the ‘North Pole’, the festive spirit has sparkled through the decades. Here are some of the pictures which have made the memories.

Members of Millfield High School band and choir rehearsing for a carol concert for the Royal Albert Hospital in Lancaster

In 1989, the Gazette chartered a British Airways Santa flight to whisk families away to a winter wonderland where Santa broke off from his toy making to greet the excited youngsters on the aircraft

A bustling town centre department store is pictured with all its Christmas wares as shoppers grabbed their last minute gifts in 1983

Carollers round the Christmas tree outside St Chads Church in Poulton, 1976

