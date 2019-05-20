These are 4 of the biggest changes to Blackpool's landscape captured by Google since 2009
As the regeneration of Blackpool continues apace, it's easy to forget just how much some parts of the town have changed in the last 10 years.
We searched Google maps for the most striking changes to our town in the last 10 years, and while Google may have only fully recorded some of the changes since 2009, we think you'll be quite surprised by how much things have changed in this relatively short period of time.
1. The Syndicate 2009
The Syndicate superclub opened in Church Street in 2002, and was claimed to be the largest nightclub in the UK.