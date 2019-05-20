These are 4 of the biggest changes to Blackpool's landscape captured by Google since 2009

We searched Google maps for the most striking changes to our town in the last 10 years, and while Google may have only fully recorded some of the changes since 2009, we think you'll be quite surprised by how much things have changed in this relatively short period of time.

The Syndicate superclub opened in Church Street in 2002, and was claimed to be the largest nightclub in the UK.

The club closed in 2011 and has since been demolished and replaced by an additional car park in the town.

Layton's iconic flats, Charles Court, Ashworth Court, Elizabeth Court and Churchill Court were built in the 1960s, with Walter Robinson Court following in 1972.

The flats were demolished in spectacular fashion in 2016 and have since been replaced by the Queens Park housing redevelopment.

